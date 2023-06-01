Bystanders, license plate reader help catch serial bank robber, police say

Kelvin Simmons
Kelvin Simmons(Hendersonville Police Department)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said a serial bank robber was arrested in western North Carolina on Thursday after they received an alert from a recently-installed license plate reader.

Kelvin Wayne Simmons, 53, had outstanding warrants for multiple bank robberies across North Carolina. Since May 25, he is believed to have robbed banks in Hendersonville, Salisbury, Belmont, Statesville, and Mooresville, investigators said.

Police said before he would rob banks, he would call dispatchers and falsely report that shots had been fired.

Buncombe County dispatchers said they received an unfounded shots-fired call at the same time Simmons’ vehicle was spotted in Black Mountain, leading investigators to believe he was preparing to rob a nearby bank.

When a traffic stop was initiated, police said Simmons had two passengers in the car who he released. Simmons, however, did not comply with the traffic stop and is accused of leading officers on a high-speed chance on I-40, reaching speeds over 115 miles per hour. During the chase, officials said Simmons drove the wrong way on I-26 and hit several vehicles.

After the crash, he tried to carjack another driver that had stopped, according to police, but bystanders were able to wrestle Simmons to the ground until Black Mountain police arrived.

Simmons is charged with numerous warrants including robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, fleeing to elude arrest, and attempted common law robbery.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead following shootout involving officers in Spartanburg, SLED investigating
Irene Pool in Gaffney is back open for the first time since 2011
Upstate public pool reopens more than a decade after originally closing
David Delgado, Jr.
Blood in home, missing persons investigation leads to Seneca woman’s body
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower of church
Deadly crash in Anderson County
Driver dies after crashing off roadway in Anderson County

Latest News

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower of church
Skunk generic WHNS
Rabid skunk found in Westminster
Potential tropical system will meander south through the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression #2 forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Abert Pavon
Former NC special education teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing student