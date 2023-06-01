City of Clemson vehicle involved in collision

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson Police Department confirmed that a vehicle from the city’s water department was recently involved in a collision.

Officers said the crash happened along US 123.

According to officers, the vehicle involved was a service utility vehicle for the water department.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead following shootout involving officers in Spartanburg, SLED investigating
Irene Pool in Gaffney is back open for the first time since 2011
Upstate public pool reopens more than a decade after originally closing
David Delgado, Jr.
Blood in home, missing persons investigation leads to Seneca woman’s body
Deadly crash in Anderson County
Driver dies after crashing off roadway in Anderson County
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Report: Upstate youth pastor admits to videoing woman in shower

Latest News

Push for new vet school
Clemson University working to create a new College of Veterinary Medicine
New details on officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg
Brewery 85 to close
Upstate brewery to close after a decade in business
Officials continue to investigate arson in Hendersonville