Clemson University working to create a new College of Veterinary Medicine

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans are underway at Clemson University to start a College of Veterinary Medicine, the first of its kind in the state.

A feasibility study done by the university found that by 2030, there would be a shortage of about 15,000 veterinarians nationwide.

At Foothills Vet Hospital in Greenville, Dr. Dan Randall is running into an issue many are facing, fewer vets and more pets.

“I’ve had open positions go for, you know, six months and receive, you know, two applications,” he said.

“It’s a growing problem, and South Carolina as one of the fastest growing states in the nation, it’s especially acute here,” said Dr. Boyd Parr.

Parr is the former State Vet and is now working as Co-Chair of the Clemson Veterinary College Steering Committee.

“Clemson is a land-grant institution. They have a very strong animal sciences department. Their undergraduates are in demand from vet schools all across the country because they get hands-on instruction,” he said.

Currently, pre-vet students have to go out of state for vet school.

Doctor Randall went to Clemson for undergrad, then left for Georgia.

“I think having a local option for students that are interested in pursuing a career in veterinary medicine would open a lot of doors,” he said.

The state helps with tuition costs for 46 graduates heading to a partner university. But a new vet college at Clemson would keep nearly double that number of future vets in South Carolina.

“We can expand the number of opportunities, and that applies to more than just Clemson undergraduates. The vet students at these schools come from all over the state,” explained Parr.

The increase is needed as the projected shortage would leave 75 million pets and countless farm animals without care.

“Veterinary medicine is much broader than most people realize. They think of their pets first,” said Parr. “They may think about farm animals, but they don’t think about food safety,” said Parr.

The new college will cost $285 million.

Clemson is hoping to start classes in the fall of 2026 and graduate the first class in 2030.

A 50-60 acre site for the new college has already been picked, it’s across from the entrance to the Clemson Equine Farm.

The college will also use the Distributive Model of Education, where students learn basic science, anatomy, pre-clinical skills, and communication skills in the first three years and then do clinical learning in distributed learning sites during their last year.

