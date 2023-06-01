Columbia Police: 3-year-old girl left daycare center during the day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said a 3-year-old girl wandered off from the V.V. Reid Elementary School’s daycare center Thursday morning.

CPD said an officer found the toddler, who officers reported was fine, and notified the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the parents.

According to officers, the daycare did not call 911 when the child went missing.

During the summer, V.V. Reid Elementary School serves the community as a daycare center.

WIS News 10 has reached out to the daycare center and is waiting to hear back. According to the 3-year-old girl’s family, she escaped through the daycare center’s fence.

The CPD said that the special victims unit would likely be taking over this investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

