Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died during a crash Wednesday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. along Woodruff Road.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was traveling toward Highway 14 when they collided with an oncoming truck. Sadly, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Vance Gardner from Greenville.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

