Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died during a crash Wednesday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. along Woodruff Road.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was traveling toward Highway 14 when they collided with an oncoming truck. Sadly, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Vance Gardner from Greenville.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead following shootout involving officers in Spartanburg, SLED investigating
Irene Pool in Gaffney is back open for the first time since 2011
Upstate public pool reopens more than a decade after originally closing
David Delgado, Jr.
Blood in home, missing persons investigation leads to Seneca woman’s body
Deadly crash in Anderson County
Driver dies after crashing off roadway in Anderson County
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Report: Upstate youth pastor admits to videoing woman in shower

Latest News

New details on officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg
Brewery 85 to close
Upstate brewery to close after a decade in business
Officials continue to investigate arson in Hendersonville
Plans underway for new Veterinary school at Clemson
Police looking for car involved in hit-and-run in Cherokee County