Deputies ask for support for Spartanburg 15-year-old battling tumors

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office meeting in support
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office meeting in support
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced they are gathering tomorrow to support a deputy’s son battling brain tumors.

The Sheriff’s Office said Captain David Hayes from the Spartanburg County Detention Center’s son Evan was diagnosed with two brain tumors on May 26 and is undergoing surgery to remove one Thursday.

According to deputies, they are meeting outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to pray and have a moment of silence for him at 9:00 a.m. They added that this meeting is open to anyone who wants to join.

Deputies are also collecting gift cards and donations to help the family.

Deputies shared information about the situation in a post on Facebook Wednesday.

