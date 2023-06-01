Deputies looking for missing Anderson woman last seen in mid-May

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last seen on May 17.

Deputies said Faith Frost was last seen in the Lari Lane Area in Anderson leaving to go to Walmart on 28 Bypass.

According to officials, Frost was wearing multi-colored yoga pants, a green shirt, black jacket and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444 and reference case number: 2023-07140.

