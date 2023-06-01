Police responding after suspect barricaded himself near Anderson nursing home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department and EMS are responding to an incident on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident began at a nursing home near the intersection of Best Lane and East Hampton Street. Officials said the suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby home but has since been taken into custody.

Multiple officials said the incident was initially reported as an active shooter, however, the reports were determined to be unfounded. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said no injuries have been reported at this time.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further details.

