Firefighters save kitten trapped underneath SUV

Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.
Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.(Abilene Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (Gray News) - Firefighters in Texas were able to free a kitten that was tapped underneath a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, a female driver pulled up to one of their stations and asked the firefighters to help remove the kitten that was caught under her Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman told first responders that she could hear the cat in the car’s undercarriage.

Firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the animal in about 20 minutes.

According to the fire department, the kitten also found a new home with one of the firefighters taking in the cat after the call.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead following shootout involving officers in Spartanburg, SLED investigating
Irene Pool in Gaffney is back open for the first time since 2011
Upstate public pool reopens more than a decade after originally closing
David Delgado, Jr.
Blood in home, missing persons investigation leads to Seneca woman’s body
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Report: Upstate youth pastor admits to videoing woman in shower
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman

Latest News

FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
New details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
Man taken into custody following bank robberies in NC
Teen arrested after shooting scare in Anderson
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate launches late night votes to stave off US default, wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal
Former NC special education teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing student