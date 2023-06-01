Growing need for foster families in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster named the month of May as Foster Care Awareness month and there is currently a critical need for foster parents across the state.

According to South Carolina Social Services, there are nearly 4,000 children living in foster homes.

Johnny and Theresa Dye made the decision to become foster parents after spending time in a children’s home where they served as house parents. Their time at the children’s home proved to be preparation for their future as they connected with children from all walks of life.

It was at the same children’s home where the couple connected and met the kids they now call their own. Before the Dye family became foster parents, they were empty nesters of five grown children who now have kids of their own.

“This is something that God called us to and when God closes that door then that’s something we will step away from but until that time comes, we are committed,” said Johnny.

With seven children now living in their home, the couple describe their mornings as busy and controlled chaos.

The children who live with them range in age and even come from the same families with hopes of one day being reunited with their biological families. While reunification is a goal for some of the kids its not always possible and they can be adopted. For Johnny fostering these kids is a full circle moment because he grew up in the foster system himself.

“I was two years old when I got put into the system and I remember thinking what is home,” said Johnny. “I was adopted when I was 12 by a great family in Greenville. I wish I could say that I blossomed but in some ways I became a statistic as young man coming out of foster care and group home settings. I ended up struggling with substance abuse and homelessness for a time.”

The Dye family agrees that fostering children can be a beautiful story of redemption and restoration despite the challenges that come along with it. For Johnny’s wife Theresa, taking care of children is her passion.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to take care of children and I love taking care of these kids so much,” said Theresa.

The Dye’s ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on the young lives that walk through the doors of their loving home.

“At the end of the day it’s to impact them and show them, Hey we see you. You are not alone. You have a family in us. They have become a part of our family. We are people of faith we have a biblical worldview we live a simple life, but we try, and we try and share the love of Christ with these children”.

The Dye family is hoping their story encourages other families to open their home to kids who are in desperate need of a loving home.

Miracle Hill Ministries is always looking for Christian families to become foster parents to our states most vulnerable.

