‘Just needed someone to listen’ Greenville Co. resident shares heartwarming interaction with deputy

Deputy shares interaction with resident in Greenville County(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office shared that they recently received a message from a resident who interacted with one of their deputies on “one of her hardest days.”

The department shared the story in a post on social media Wednesday.

The following is the message the department received from the resident.

“I just wanted to share my gratitude towards the officers who responded to my residence a few weeks ago. This is Deputy Alligood, he recognized that I just needed someone to listen. Someone to show they cared at that present moment and to be compassionate. The courage it took to step away from his title of Deputy while still in uniform to be just a genuine kind human being was everything and more. He’ll never understand how much that hug truly meant to the world needs more people like him.

I hope you’re able to pass my appreciation on as a reminder to the entire world.. Having a uniform on doesn’t make you a good person, showing someone you genuinely care is what makes you a good person. The ability to open yourself up to vulnerability while on duty showed his true strength and character. This is proof that just because they’re a ‘cop’ doesn’t mean they don’t have emotions, they’re human too.

The fact I’m still thinking about his random act of kindness a month later proves a small act of kindness, and compassion can change someone’s entire life

God Bless.”

