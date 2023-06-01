Man pleads guilty to picking up Yellowstone bison calf that was rejected by herd, euthanized

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway, officials said.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH, Wyo. (AP) — A man from Hawaii pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge alleging he picked up a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park, causing the animal’s herd to reject it and leading park officials to kill it rather than allow it to be a hazard to visitors.

A federal magistrate judge ordered the man to pay a $500 fine and make a $500 payment to the Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund for the charge of intentionally disturbing wildlife, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wyoming said.

Prosecutors said the man approached a struggling newborn bison calf, which had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River on May 20. He pushed the calf up from the river and onto the nearby roadway.

Human interference with young wildlife can cause animals to shun their offspring. Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd but were unsuccessful. The calf was killed by park staff because it was approaching people and cars on the road.

There was nothing in the investigation to suggest the man had acted maliciously, park officials said.

However, park regulations require people stay at least 25 yards away from most wildlife, including bison, elk and deer and 100 yards away from bears and wolves, for the safety of both visitors and the animals.

The situation was similar to one in 2016, when a Canadian man and his son put a newborn calf in their SUV because they thought it had been abandoned and would die without their help. The man pleaded guilty, was fined $235 and ordered to pay $500 to a Yellowstone park wildlife protection fund.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Delgado, Jr.
Blood in home, missing persons investigation leads to Seneca woman’s body
Officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead following shootout involving officers in Spartanburg, SLED investigating
Police chase
Driver wearing ski mask identified after crashing near elementary school
Cedar Grove Baptist Church is one of the four churches that was vandalized in Laurens County on...
‘Our church family is devastated:’4 churches vandalized in Laurens Co., church members speak out
Irene Pool in Gaffney is back open for the first time since 2011
Upstate public pool reopens more than a decade after originally closing

Latest News

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
Kelvin Simmons
Officers searching for suspect following bank robbery in Hendersonville
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate
A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police...
4 children die in Memphis apartment fire; father detained
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
FTC charges Amazon with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras