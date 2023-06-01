Officers searching for suspect following bank robbery in Hendersonville

Kelvin Simmons
Kelvin Simmons(Hendersonville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department said officers are investigating following a bank robbery that happened at the First Citizens Bank on Four Season Boulevard.

Officers said the bank robbery happened on May 31 at around 5:04 p.m.

According to officers, the suspect allegedly went into the bank and told the tellers he had a gun before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully, officers confirmed that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Officers identified the suspect as 46-year-old Kelvin Simmons of Concord, NC. They added that he is currently wanted for at least three other bank robberies in NC. Officers described Simmons as around 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, carrying a “Despicable Me Minion” lunchbox.

Officers stated there is no description of the vehicle he used during the robbery. However, he was seen traveling during previous incidents in either a newer Hyundai Santa Fe or a black SUV.

Officers said Simmons should be considered armed and dangerous and not approached. Anyone with information regarding Simmons is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department by calling (828) 697-3025. People can also give tips through the Hendersonville Police Department app.

