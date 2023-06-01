Officials responding to deadly crash in Pickens County

Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are responding to a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon.

The collision was reported near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.

The coroner said one person was killed in the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

