Officials responding to deadly crash in Pickens County
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are responding to a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon.
The collision was reported near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
The coroner said one person was killed in the crash.
