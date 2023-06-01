LIVE: Overturned tanker blocks part of road in Woodruff

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an overturned tanker in downtown Woodruff.

The tanker flipped onto the sidewalk along North Main Street just before the intersection at Georgia Street Thursday afternoon.

Officials are on scene working to clear up the crash.

There is no word on how the tanker flipped.

Stay tuned for further details.

