Rabid skunk found in Westminster

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two dogs in Oconee County are being quarantined after a rabid skunk was found in Westminster, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The department says that the skunk was found near Fendley and Oakway Roads. It was submitted for rabies testing on Tuesday and tested positive on Wednesday.

DHEC is asking anyone that may have come into contact with the skunk to call their Public Health Anderson Office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours. Those calling outside of normal business hours should call 888-847-0902 and select option 2.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.