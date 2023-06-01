Rutherford County woman wins big in lottery twice

Rutherford County woman wins big in lottery again
Rutherford County woman wins big in lottery again(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery said a woman from Rutherford County tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize making this her second major lottery win.

Teressa Williams previously won $150,000 in November of 2020 on a Holiday Luck X50 scratch-off.

Williams bought her lucky Mega 7′s ticket from Prisha Mart on U.S. 74A Bypass in Forest City.

The Lottery said Williams arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

