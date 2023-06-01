Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead following shootout involving officers in Spartanburg, SLED investigating
Irene Pool in Gaffney is back open for the first time since 2011
Upstate public pool reopens more than a decade after originally closing
David Delgado, Jr.
Blood in home, missing persons investigation leads to Seneca woman’s body
Deadly crash in Anderson County
Driver dies after crashing off roadway in Anderson County
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Report: Upstate youth pastor admits to videoing woman in shower

Latest News

According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say
Woman killed in tractor accident
Woman killed in tractor accident
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire