Tropical Storm Arlene likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of becoming “Arlene” over the next 24-48 hours.

Right now the storm is located just off the west coast of Florida, and is organizing somewhat. It is expected to strengthen, but not intensify beyond a weak tropical storm through the weekend.

The models take it south as it meanders through the gulf and encounters wind shear and dry air. This will keep the system from becoming a hurricane. It is expected to head south then east near the southern tip of Florida.

This will be no threat to the Carolinas as it looks right now.

