Two days added to tropical outlooks in 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center is making some update for the 2023 season aimed at increasing the lead time when it comes to the development in the tropics.

One of the most notable changes is the addition of two days to the tropical weather outlooks. Previously the tropical outlooks were issued for two days and five days probabilities. But going forward, the outlooks will be issued for two and seven day probabilities. This means systems are highlighted earlier, even if the probability for the next two days is low. System are also expected to upgrade from low to medium and medium to high sooner. And the area highlighted where potential development could occur is larger including the extra two days for potential development.

Sample of the new 7 day outlook (National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center is making the change because of how accurate their forecasts are. The NHC assesses their forecasts for accuracy every season and last year, the data showed the NHC forecast is more accurate than the individual models. Also, the forecast at day five is just as accurate as the forecast for development at day seven. Plus, adding two days means an extra two days of planning ahead, especially if the area for potential development includes any islands or even the coast of the US.

When it comes to the forecast cone, it stays as a five day forecast. There are no changes in the size of the cone out to day two. However, for days three through five, the cone is slightly smaller by just a few nautical miles. This doesn’t have much of an impact since it’s such a small change but it’s another byproduct of the accuracy of the NHC’s forecast.

Another change for the year is a little more for the weather nerds. The NHC plans to include invest numbers in the tropical outlooks. This is away of distinguishing disturbances which have a higher probability of development from the disturbances that won’t like amount to much. When there are several disturbances to keep an eye on at the same time, including the invest numbers helps alleviate confusion on which system is which.

For areas on the coast, the peak storm surge forecast graphic becomes operational. The National Hurricane Center experimented with this forecast since 2020 and now is ready to launch the forecast. This graphic shows how high the storm surge could possibly peak in a worst case scenario. The forecast will be issued along with the storm advisory when storm surge watches and warnings are in effect along the US, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands coasts.

Example of the peak storm surge graphic (National Hurricane Center)

