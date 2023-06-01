Upstate man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman 3 times charged

ENOREE S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman three times has been charged.

Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. on May 27 in reference to a sexual assault. The victim was able to escape from her attacker and went home for help where the resident called 911 for her.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, once the victim was taken to the hospital, she gave a detailed account of the incident, which led to the discovery of the car where the incident occurred.

Deputies then continued the investigation, along with 2 sexual victim unit investigators, which led to the identification and location of the suspect.

A report said evidence shows that 29-year-old Christopher Tyler Eversole sexually assaulted the victim on three occasions while holding her against her will. He threatened the victim with a gun discharging.

Deputies said Eversole was taken to the Sheriff’s Office where he told his side of the story and claimed the acts were consensual.

An investigator presented the case to a magistrate judge, who issued the following warrants:

Kidnapping

Three counts of criminal sexual conduct - first degree

Assault and battery - first degree

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

The Sheriff’s Office said Eversole remains incarcerated since his arrest, since a circuit court judge will have to set his bond.

At the time of this latest incident, Eversole was out on several bonds:

April 24, 2023- He was arrested for possession of meth and possession of marijuana,

March 29, 2023 - He was arrested for driving under suspension, failure to stop, operating an unsafe vehicle, grand Larceny, and malicious injury to personal property.

February 8, 2023 - He was arrested for receiving stolen goods.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.