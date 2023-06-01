Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower of church

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Daniel Kellan Mayfield(Greenwood County Sherriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate youth pastor is facing new charges after allegedly videoing girls in the shower of an Upstate church.

Deputies said they began investigating the situation on May 30 after they received information from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said the youth pastor, 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield, admitted to videotaping a woman while she was in the shower on Saturday, May 27.

Following this incident, deputies in Greenville County investigated and discovered that Mayfield allegedly filmed multiple girls in the bathroom of Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum. They added that they’ve identified six victims so far and that they are as young as 14 years old. According to deputies, Mayfield reportedly set up and recorded video inside the restroom on at least three occasions dating back to July 2022.

First Baptist Gowensville confirmed that Mayfield was employed as a student pastor. However, he was fired from the church on the day of his arrest. Deputies said they believe Mayfield acted alone and don’t believe anyone from the church knew about his activity. On June 1, the church released the following statement on the incident.

“On May 27th, 2023, First Baptist Gowensville leadership was made aware of an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members. Proper authorities were notified immediately and the employee was terminated from his role. Due to the nature of the investigation, FBC Gowensville refers all questions to the law enforcement authorities involved. We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events.”

Deputies confirmed that Mayfield was taken into custody earlier this afternoon in Boiling Springs, and charged with five counts of 1st-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Voyeurism. He is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.

