Aliyah Boston named WNBA Rookie of the Month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former University of South Carolina and current Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston was named the Women’s NBA Rookie of the Month for May.

The Indiana Fever said this marks the second time in franchise history a Fever rookie has received this honor along with Natalie Achonwa winning in June 2015.

According to the team, Boston is leading all 2023 rookies in scoring, 15.8 ppg, and minutes played, 27.0 mpg, through the first month of regular season games.

Boston became the first rookie in WNBA history to start a career with four games scoring at least 10 points and shoot better than 60 percent from the floor in each game, per Across the Timeline.

MORE NEWS: Design board approves Spinx market for downtown Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.