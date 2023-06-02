Aliyah Boston named WNBA Rookie of the Month

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after the Indiana Fever selected her first overall at the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former University of South Carolina and current Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston was named the Women’s NBA Rookie of the Month for May.

The Indiana Fever said this marks the second time in franchise history a Fever rookie has received this honor along with Natalie Achonwa winning in June 2015.

According to the team, Boston is leading all 2023 rookies in scoring, 15.8 ppg, and minutes played, 27.0 mpg, through the first month of regular season games.

Boston became the first rookie in WNBA history to start a career with four games scoring at least 10 points and shoot better than 60 percent from the floor in each game, per Across the Timeline.

MORE NEWS: Design board approves Spinx market for downtown Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
One dead, one airlifted after Pickens Co. crash
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Deadly motorcycle crash on Woodruff Road
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

Latest News

Clemson and USC
When and where to watch first games of Clemson, USC football season
Clemson hosts regional
Three SC teams to host regionals in NCAA baseball tournament
Clemson Tigers baseball team react to NCAA Regional games
Clemson hosts regional
Three teams in South Carolina to host NCAA Regional games