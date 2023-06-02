Anderson Co. deputies looking for teen who ran away in middle of night

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away in the middle of the night on Wednesday.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Carlos Savion Hunter left his home along Lewis Street in Anderson around midnight and hasn’t been seen since.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was wearing all black clothes.

If you have any information, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-07135.

