Board gives final approval to Greenville Gateway apartment proposal

Greenville Gateway development rendering
Greenville Gateway development rendering(City of Greenville)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that the Design Review Board recently gave final approval to the new apartment development planning to be built in downtown Greenville.

Greenville shared the news in a post to social media Thursday.

The proposed development is expected to revamp the area where the old Greenville Memorial Auditorium used to sit.

The new mixed development would be built at 400 N Church Street and could serve as part of the gateway into downtown Greenville. Officials said the plans for the development include 294 residential units a restaurant, commercial space, creative studios and a parking structure.

Earlier this year, the City of Greenville shared renderings of what the finished development could look like.

