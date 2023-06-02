Board gives final approval to Greenville Gateway apartment proposal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that the Design Review Board recently gave final approval to the new apartment development planning to be built in downtown Greenville.

Greenville shared the news in a post to social media Thursday.

Vacant for 25 years, the Design Review Board gave final approval to a new development at the site of the former Memorial Auditorium. Plans include 294 residential units, a restaurant, commercial space, creative studios and a parking structure.



The proposed development is expected to revamp the area where the old Greenville Memorial Auditorium used to sit.

The new mixed development would be built at 400 N Church Street and could serve as part of the gateway into downtown Greenville. Officials said the plans for the development include 294 residential units a restaurant, commercial space, creative studios and a parking structure.

Earlier this year, the City of Greenville shared renderings of what the finished development could look like.

