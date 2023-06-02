Deputies: Robeson County mother charged in 2-year-old daughter’s death

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A mother is being charged in connection with her two-year-old daughter’s death, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said Friday that said 26-year-old Shaunna Locklear was arrested Thursday and charged with felony neglect/child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

In a statement, the RCSO said deputies responded on the afternoon of May 11 to a home on Will Road in Pembroke after reports of an unresponsive toddler being pulled from a pool. The child, later identified as a two-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As of Friday, Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
One dead, one airlifted after Pickens Co. crash
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Deadly motorcycle crash on Woodruff Road
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

Latest News

Suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Forest City
Officers searching for suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Forest City
William Conner
Greenville contractor working on home accused of hiding camera in bedroom
Contractor accused of planting hidden camera in Upstate home
Kendra First Alert Weather Forecast