Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville County

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are looking for Nevaeh Capri Moore.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are looking for Nevaeh Capri Moore.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a missing 14-year-old.

Deputies said Nevaeh Moore was last seen around 9 p.m. on Thursday on Nichols Drive in Greer.

She was wearing a black jacket and black pajama bottoms. Nevaeh is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

