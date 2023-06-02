Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville County

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a missing 14-year-old.

Deputies said Nevaeh Moore was last seen around 9 p.m. on Thursday on Nichols Drive in Greer.

She was wearing a black jacket and black pajama bottoms. Nevaeh is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210.

