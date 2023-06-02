District releases statement after crash leaves two Jackson Co. students dead

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jackson County Public Schools announced that two Smoky Mountain High School students passed away this week following a crash.

The district shared the news in the following statement from Superintendent Dr. Dana L. Ayers.

It is with great sorrow that I share this message regarding the tragic loss of two Smoky Mountain High School students. Oscar Olguin Gomez, 11th grade and Jose Itzep Mas, 10th grade perished in a car accident earlier this week. Another person, a former SMHS graduate, was critically injured in the accident.

Upon learning of the situation on Wednesday evening, I notified our Crisis Support Team who immediately organized a group of trained professionals for a compassionate response. Additional counselors and translators were available at SMHS to provide support, care and resources as needed.

This is a sad time for Jackson County Public Schools, NC, but I am proud of the way our students, staff and community agencies have pulled together to support each other and lift up these families. We encourage parents to talk to their children and allow them to share their thoughts and feelings. We have counselors available for any student, staff member or parent who may need or want assistance coping with this terrible loss and the grieving process.

I ask our community to support and envelop Oscar and Jose’s families as they navigate this difficult path. Please comfort our schools, students and staff as well as the family with uplifting thoughts and prayers.

A fundraiser to support the families will be held on Wednesday, June 7th from 1:30-3:00 at the front entrance of SMHS. This will be a student-organized dessert sale. Donations will also be accepted.