Gov. DeSantis to visit Greenville for presidential campaign

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to stop in Greenville while on his “Our Great American Comeback” tour.

Gov. DeSantis and his wife will speak at the Greenville Convention Center on Friday, June 2.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tickets are free, however, anyone attending will need to reserve tickets here.

The Florida governor announced his official bid for the 2024 Presidential election on Twitter last week.

