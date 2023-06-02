Greenville announces two new restaurants coming to downtown area

Downtown Greenville is getting two new restaurants and looking towards the future of Ice on Main.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that two new restaurants are opening in the Greenspace next to City Hall.

The two new restaurants, Indaco and O-Ku Greenville were announced by The Indigo Road Hospitality Group during an event held by the city Thursday morning.

According to officials, Indacu opens next week and O-Ku Greenville is opening next month.

