Greenville announces two new restaurants coming to downtown area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that two new restaurants are opening in the Greenspace next to City Hall.

The two new restaurants, Indaco and O-Ku Greenville were announced by The Indigo Road Hospitality Group during an event held by the city Thursday morning.

According to officials, Indacu opens next week and O-Ku Greenville is opening next month.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.