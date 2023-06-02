Greenville contractor working on home accused of hiding camera in bedroom

William Conner
William Conner(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Greenville man was recently charged after allegedly placing a hidden camera in a house he was working on as a contractor.

According to deputies, they began investigating on May 25, 2023, after the victim found the hidden camera.

Deputies said during their investigation, they determined that 39-year-old William Conner placed the camera there while he was working on the house between May 24 and May 25. Conner’s arrest warrant showed that he reportedly put the camera in the victim’s bedroom to try and record her.

Deputies stated that Conner was taken into custody and charged with Voyeurism. He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.

