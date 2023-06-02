Heating up with weekend sun, and a few storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re feeling more like Summer this weekend, with much better weather on the way.

High pressure is in control, and we are in for a gorgeous, summerlike Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies regionwide as we finally free ourselves from the influence of last weekend’s storm system. There will be just a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the far western mountains, and possibly around Rabun County in Georgia. Highs will top the low to mid 80s this afternoon, with just a touch of mugginess in the air.

Afternoon Forecast, Friday (WHNS)

Mild and pleasant tonight with skies remaining mostly clear. Lows will fall to the mid 50s and low 60s.

The weekend has shifted a little bit, but not necessarily for the worse. Saturday kicks off with mostly sunny skies, and most of us will carry those well into the afternoon. A wave of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will track in from the northeast for the evening, arriving in the eastern mountains after 5:00 PM, and continuing southwest into the Upstate through midnight. Daytime activities look to be in good shape, but make sure to keep an eye on the sky if you plan to be out in the evening. Highs Saturday will take a turn toward the hotter side, topping the mid 80s to around 90 degrees upstate.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

Showers and storms will continue into the first part of Saturday night, but will be gone by daybreak Sunday. From there, it will be back to a mix of clouds and sunshine for the second half of the weekend, with highs remaining warm in the low 80s. Some folks in the mountains could see an isolated afternoon shower or storm.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we will finally settle in to a more typical level of warmth for this time of year. Most days Monday through Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some spotty mountain showers will be possible each afternoon, while Tuesday features a chance for everyone to pick up an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s all week long!

In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Depression Two continues to track its way south. The system is well out over open water, with no direct impacts being felt over land in western Florida. The storm is expected to weaken over the next 24-36 hours, en route to western Cuba by Sunday morning.

Tropical Depression Two (WHNS)

