Identical quadruplets graduate from Chapin-area high school

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A set of identical quadruplets turned their tassels saying, “goodbye” to the Midlands and hello to their next chapter.

Adelle, Bonnie, Chloe, and Daphne Breedlove graduated from Spring Hill High School in Chapin on Thursday.

They may have been born identical, but their personalities are far from it.

“I’m very happy-go-lucky, I’m smiling all the time,” Chloe Breedlove said. “Then sometimes you’ll see Bonnie in the hallway and she doesn’t mean anything by it, but she’s just straight-faced.”

Flaunting their own styles as they walked across the graduation stage, the Breedlove’s are a long ways from the days of getting called the wrong name and wearing matching outfits.

“We were all assigned different colors so that our parents could tell us apart whenever we were little,” Chloe Breedlove said. “Some of us, we’ve kept our original color coded colors. Like, yellow is my color and I’ve always kept that, hers is purple.”

Their mom, Shelley Breedlove, has no problem telling them apart 18 years later. However, looking back she said the journey wasn’t easy.

“When we first found out I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m gonna be able to handle this,” Shelley Breedlove said. “There were so many bumps in the road, but they were worth it in the end.”

It turns out the quads won’t be separating just yet. All four are going to the College of Southern Maryland for at least the first two years.

Then, it’s off to pursuing careers in homeland security for Adelle and Bonnie, radiation therapy for Chloe, and veterinary medicine for Daphne.

“More than anything I want them to know that pursuing being your best person is the end goal,” Shelley said.

It’s safe to say the Breedlove’s have all made their mom proud.

