Identical quadruplets graduate from Chapin-area high school

Identical quadruplets graduated from Spring Hill High School on Thursday.
Identical quadruplets graduated from Spring Hill High School on Thursday.(Shelley Breedlove)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A set of identical quadruplets turned their tassels saying, “goodbye” to the Midlands and hello to their next chapter.

Adelle, Bonnie, Chloe, and Daphne Breedlove graduated from Spring Hill High School in Chapin on Thursday.

They may have been born identical, but their personalities are far from it.

“I’m very happy-go-lucky, I’m smiling all the time,” Chloe Breedlove said. “Then sometimes you’ll see Bonnie in the hallway and she doesn’t mean anything by it, but she’s just straight-faced.”

Flaunting their own styles as they walked across the graduation stage, the Breedlove’s are a long ways from the days of getting called the wrong name and wearing matching outfits.

“We were all assigned different colors so that our parents could tell us apart whenever we were little,” Chloe Breedlove said. “Some of us, we’ve kept our original color coded colors. Like, yellow is my color and I’ve always kept that, hers is purple.”

Their mom, Shelley Breedlove, has no problem telling them apart 18 years later. However, looking back she said the journey wasn’t easy.

“When we first found out I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m gonna be able to handle this,” Shelley Breedlove said. “There were so many bumps in the road, but they were worth it in the end.”

It turns out the quads won’t be separating just yet. All four are going to the College of Southern Maryland for at least the first two years.

Then, it’s off to pursuing careers in homeland security for Adelle and Bonnie, radiation therapy for Chloe, and veterinary medicine for Daphne.

“More than anything I want them to know that pursuing being your best person is the end goal,” Shelley said.

It’s safe to say the Breedlove’s have all made their mom proud.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
One dead, one airlifted after Pickens Co. crash
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Deadly motorcycle crash on Woodruff Road
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

Latest News

Proposal for Spinx market on South Main Street in Greenville.
Design board approves Spinx market for downtown Greenville
FILE - The sign for Fort Bragg, N.C., is displayed, Jan. 4, 2020. Fort Bragg shed its...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Award-winning country music singer to headline Celebrate Anderson
Award-winning country music singer to headline Celebrate Anderson
Board gives final approval to Greenville Gateway apartment proposal
Board gives final approval to Greenville Gateway apartment proposal