Judge rules to take road rage shooting case to trial

Road Rage Shooting
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing a 76-year-old woman earlier this year appeared in court today, where a judge ruled that the case will go to trial.

Officials said Jonathan Luben, 26, got into an altercation with another driver near the busy intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Road in January. Luben then shot into the other car, fatally hitting Betty Amick, who was a passenger.

Luben has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery. Luben had a bond court hearing in May where a judge set his bond at $300,000 and placed him on house arrest.

During Thursday’s hearing, a judge decided the state had enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Currently, there is no date set for Luben’s trial. We will update this story as we learn more.

