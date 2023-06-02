New contract plans to improve I-40 in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a new project aims to rehabilitate Interstate 40 through a section of Asheville through a variety of improvements.

The N.C. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $27.9 million contract to APAC Atlantic Inc DBA Harrison Construction Company of Asheville to improve multiple components of the interstate from Hendersonville Road (Exit 50) through the I-26 interchange.

Officials say the project will include pavement and bridge rehabilitation including the four bridges over Hominy Creek and two bridges over the French Broad River.

Officials say the project will also include rehabilitation of the existing asphalt, installation of new guardrail, replacement of concrete drainage ditches, curb and gutter and the installation of new high visibility pavement markings.

NCDOT says crews may start working as soon as June 5, but will likely begin more noticeable jobs later this year.

Officials say the contract is expected to be complete by spring of 2026.

NCDOT says “Traffic management plans include limiting most lane closures to overnight hours. The bridge repairs will have little impact on access to Hominy Creek and the French Broad River. Temporary river traffic warning signs will be posted at multiple access points to notify French Broad River users of project location.”

