Officers searching for suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Forest City

Suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Forest City
Suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Forest City(Forest City Police)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department announced that they are searching for suspects accused of recently using counterfeit money.

Officers said the suspects allegedly used the counterfeit currency at Scoop on South Broadway in Forest City.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact the Forest City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
One dead, one airlifted after Pickens Co. crash
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Deadly motorcycle crash on Woodruff Road
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

Latest News

Shaunna Locklear
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged in 2-year-old daughter’s death
William Conner
Greenville contractor working on home accused of hiding camera in bedroom
Contractor accused of planting hidden camera in Upstate home
Kendra First Alert Weather Forecast