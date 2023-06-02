Officers searching for suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Forest City
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department announced that they are searching for suspects accused of recently using counterfeit money.
Officers said the suspects allegedly used the counterfeit currency at Scoop on South Broadway in Forest City.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact the Forest City Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.