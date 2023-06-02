7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday, June 2.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Seven people were rescued following a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus, according to hospital officials.

All were taken to the hospital, and two were said to be in critical condition. Others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street, which is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital.

The one-story building that collapsed was under construction. The Associated Press reported everyone at the work site was accounted for, according to firefighters heard on the radio scanner.

Mayor Justin Elicker earlier said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
One dead, one airlifted after Pickens Co. crash
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Deadly motorcycle crash on Woodruff Road
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
New contract plans to improve I-40 in Buncombe Co.
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman