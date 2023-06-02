Police: Man violently assaulted, strangled pedestrians in Asheville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man after they said he violently assaulted four people on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a disturbance on Biltmore Avenue around 8:20 p.m. They said the suspect was acting aggressively and refusing to leave a business in the 90 block.

While en route, police said the man started running up and down the street assaulting pedestrians. He strangled one of them, officers said.

After a struggle, police arrested 39-year-old Matthew Early Beyer. He faces multiple charges including assault inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, simple assault, and assault on a government official.

His bond was set at $26,000.

