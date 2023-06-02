Spartanburg man caught on camera dumping missing girlfriend’s car, solicitor says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man appeared before a bond court judge on Friday morning after he was arrested for charges connected to the search for his missing girlfriend.

Casey Young, 44, was last heard from on the way home from work around 4:30 p.m. on May 15. She was reported missing the following day when she did not return to work at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, which is unusual.

She was living with her boyfriend, Da’ron Collins, when she went missing. Cell phone records indicate Young’s phone died shortly after she arrived home, according to the solicitor. It has not turned on since.

Casey Young (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

The solicitor said Collins lied to investigators about what happened on the last night Young was seen. Investigators later found Young’s white Infinity G-37. Surveillance video they obtained shows Collins getting out of Casey’s car wearing gloves, wiping down the car and walking to a dumpster to discard items.

Collins was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and grand larceny.

The solicitor says surveillance video shows Da'ron Collins carrying items to the dumpster after his girlfriend, Casey Young, went missing. (FOX Carolina)

The solicitor asked for a high surety bond, weapons restrictions and GPS monitoring to be issued for Collins. Officials said he was the suspect in domestic violence incidents while in the military as well.

Young’s family was at the bond hearing and asked for his bond to be denied since she is still missing.

The judge said he is required to set bond for the charges Collins faces, but he agreed with concerns about Collins being a flight risk. His bond was set at $9,000 and when released, he will be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring. He is not allowed to have contact with any of Young’s family or possess a firearm.

Collins lives with his daughter, who the solicitor said is believed to be a witness in the case. They asked he not be allowed to have contact with her either, but the judge did not issue any restrictions regarding contact with his own daughter.

Collins said during the hearing that he plans to hire his own attorney.

Young is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with long, black braids. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Brandon Letterman with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 864-494-0644 or email him at blettreman@spartnaburgcounty.org.

