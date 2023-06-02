Tropical Depression #2 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Depression #2 is maintaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. Sustained winds remain at 35 mph, keeping it just below tropical storm-force. A rather lopsided system, all of the shower and thunderstorm activity sits on the east side of the center, but is remaining far enough out to avoid any direct impacts over Florida.

The window for strengthening is quickly closing as less-favorable conditions sweep in over the Gulf of Mexico, with the system set to continue south over the next 24-36 hours. It is looking increasingly unlikely that the system would become Arlene, but that possibility still exists through this evening.

Tropical Depression Two (WHNS)

The system is not considered any threat to land in the U.S. at this point, as its southerly track will take it farther out into the Gulf of Mexico. Weakening is expected on Saturday, with the storm becoming a remnant low near western Cuba on Sunday.

Although this is the first officially designated tropical depression of 2023, it received the number two when it developed on Thursday afternoon. This is because the National Hurricane Center determined after the fact, that a subtropical storm developed in the Atlantic Basin back in January.

