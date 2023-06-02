Tropical Depression #2 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

By Bryan Bachman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Depression #2 is maintaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. Sustained winds remain at 35 mph, keeping it just below tropical storm-force. A rather lopsided system, all of the shower and thunderstorm activity sits on the east side of the center, but is remaining far enough out to avoid any direct impacts over Florida.

The window for strengthening is quickly closing as less-favorable conditions sweep in over the Gulf of Mexico, with the system set to continue south over the next 24-36 hours. It is looking increasingly unlikely that the system would become Arlene, but that possibility still exists through this evening.

Tropical Depression Two
Tropical Depression Two(WHNS)

The system is not considered any threat to land in the U.S. at this point, as its southerly track will take it farther out into the Gulf of Mexico. Weakening is expected on Saturday, with the storm becoming a remnant low near western Cuba on Sunday.

Although this is the first officially designated tropical depression of 2023, it received the number two when it developed on Thursday afternoon. This is because the National Hurricane Center determined after the fact, that a subtropical storm developed in the Atlantic Basin back in January.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
One dead, one airlifted after Pickens Co. crash
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Deadly motorcycle crash on Woodruff Road
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

Latest News

Tipsy Taco
U.S. Dept. of Labor: Upstate chain denied overtime pay, $567K in back wages recovered
Da'ron Collins appears in bond court after being accused of obstructing the investigation into...
Bond hearing for man accused of obstructing missing persons investigation
How PTSD affects people and their loved ones
How PTSD affects people and their loved ones
Greenville Jazz Fest kicks off this weekend
Greenville Jazz Fest kicks off this weekend