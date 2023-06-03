Driver dies after crashing into back of dump truck in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after one person died following a deadly crash Friday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:56 a.m. along Haigler Street in Abbeville.

According to troopers, The victim was traveling along Haigler Street when they crashed into the back of a parked dump truck.

Sadly, the victim passed away following the crash. One person inside the dump truck was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

