Gamecocks dominate in regional win over Central Connecticut State

2023 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 1: #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia - 5/23/23 - Hoover...
2023 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 1: #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia - 5/23/23 - Hoover Metropolitan Stadium(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina baseball opened up NCAA Tournament play Friday, beating Central Connecticut State 19-1 at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks got on the board first as they walked home a run with the bases loaded in the second inning.

South Carolina continued to consistently score until they exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning behind big hits from Gavin Casas, Cole Messina and Michael Braswell.

On the mound, James Hicks picked up his eighth win of the season as he allowed just one hit and threw six strikeouts.

Next, the Gamecocks move into the winner’s bracket in the NCAA Columbia Regional, where they will face North Carolina State on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
One dead, one airlifted after Pickens Co. crash
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’

Latest News

2023 AAA State Champs Clinton Baseball
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C.Saturyda May 27th, 2023 (Photo...
Amick’s grand slam caps Clemson’s 12-5 win over Lipsomb in Clemson Regional
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert...
Aliyah Boston named WNBA Rookie of the Month
Clemson and USC
When and where to watch first games of Clemson, USC football season