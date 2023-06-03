Greenville Jazz Collective and others prepare for the inaugural Jazz Festival

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s inaugural Jazz Festival takes the stage Saturday June 3rd. This will be a free family-friendly event downtown with 10 food trucks and of course lots of music. It starts at 4pm on Broad Street down along Main Street.

“For me, it’s just another way to express yourself artistically,” said Shannon Hoover, the Music Director of the Greenville Jazz Collective.

The non-profit works to bring more appreciation and opportunities for jazz music.

“When we started the organization in 2012, I mean, that was one of the first things we knew we had to have in Greenville was a jazz festival,” said Hoover.

The collective mostly works with kids through their summer jazz camp and 20 member high school jazz ensemble which will perform at the fest.

“Just trying to pique interest, more interest, and eventually it may lead to see more people in the seats at concerts and seeing more engagement through our programs,” said Hoover.

Along with the All County Jazz Ensemble, 7 other jazz acts will take the stage. The event is centered on Main Street, but several other businesses & restaurants in Greenville will have their own jazz performances for you to enjoy. Horizon Records will kick off the day with a jazz record sale and two free jazz performances. Rainer’s Café and Chicora Alley Bar are doing the same later in the evening.

“If it’s good music, you know, I think it’s good to be creative with the platforms of how music is brought to the public,” said Gene Buerger, the owner of Horizon Records.

HORIZON RECORDS-BOHEMIAN CAFE (2 WEST STONE AVE, GREENVILLE, SC 29609)

https://horizonrecords.net/

Sat, June 3, 2pm - Shannon Hoover Trio “Chasing Giants” featuring Shannon Hoover, Peter Dimery, and Justin Watt

Sat, June 3, 3pm - Tyler Ramsey Trio “Adventures in Instrumental Postmodern Sounds” featuring Tyler Ramsey, Jake Wolf, and Jay Hoots

RAINER’S CAFE & BAR (610 S MAIN ST, GREENVILLE, SC 29601 )

https://rainerscafeandbar.com/

Saturday, June 3 @ 8pm - Infinity Remix

CHICORA ALLEY BAR & RESTAURANT (608 B S MAIN ST, GREENVILLE, SC 29601)

https://www.chicoraalley.com/

Saturday, June 3 @ 9pm - Greenville Jazz Collective Jazz Jam

Sunday, June 4 @ 4pm - Greenville Jazz Collective Jazz Jam

For more information on the Greenville Jazz Fest, click here.

