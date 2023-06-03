Nursing assistant sent to prison for stealing cash, using credit cards from elderly patients

Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from elderly patients at a senior facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman who was convicted of stealing from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.

WOIO reports that Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing from patients while working at an assisted living facility last year.

Authorities said Vinson stole from patients at the facility over a two-month span while she worked as a nursing assistant.

“It appeared she was utilizing their credit cards, making purchases, and also stealing cash for her own use,” Bay Village Police Department Sgt. Jay Elish said.

In court, Vinson said her intention was never to hurt or violate anyone and called her actions “stupid.”

According to police, Vinson was employed through a private company and the senior health facility in Bay Village was one of the three places she worked.

“I believe she deserves the harshest punishment allowed,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

O’Malley also read a statement from a victim that said, “This is my home. Imagine living in a place where you have to lock up your purse. If my situation isn’t bad enough ... I’ve been robbed.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
Officials respond to deadly crash near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.
One dead, one airlifted after Pickens Co. crash
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’

Latest News

generic crash
Driver dies after crashing into back of dump truck in Abbeville
Greenville Jazz Collective and others prepare for the inaugural Jazz Festival
Greenville Jazz Collective and others prepare for the inaugural Jazz Festival
Greenville Jazz Collective and others prepare for the inaugural Jazz Festival
Greenville Jazz Collective and others prepare for the inaugural Jazz Festival
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 900 hurt after 2 trains derail in India; hundreds still trapped in coaches