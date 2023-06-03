Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old

Jemila McLoughlin
Jemila McLoughlin(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Officials say 13-year-old Jemila McLoughlin was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say McLoughlin was last seen Saturday afternoon on Wilderness Rd. in Fair Play, where she is currently residing.

Officials say McLoughlin is 5′2″ in height, weighs 105 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a blue/gray shirt, blue jeans and flip flops, wearing her hair in pigtail buns.

The Investigation has been turned over to the Missing Person’s Unit of the Criminal Investigations Bureau, according to deputies.

IF you know where McLoughlin could be, or if you see her, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

