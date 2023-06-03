SC attorney general joins suit against Biden administration over immigration

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will join 17 other top lawyers in suing the Biden...
South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will join 17 other top lawyers in suing the Biden administration over the president’s immigration policy.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will join 17 other top lawyers in suing the Biden administration over the president’s immigration policy.

Specifically, the suit is against the Department of Homeland Security’s circumvention of the lawful pathways rule which they claim would incentivize immigrants to make false asylum claims and enter the country illegally.

In a release, Wilson said on the rule that “this is not the first time the Biden Administration has taken matters into its own hands to change a law passed by Congress. I don’t anticipate it being the last time, but we’ll be ready to defend the rule of law and secure our border because in Joe Biden’s America, every state is a border state.”

Wilson joins Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming in the multistate suit.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
William Conner
Greenville contractor working on home accused of hiding camera in bedroom

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
What the Alex Murdaugh murder trial cost SC taxpayers
Belton police are investigating after a body was found in a house on Rice Street Saturday, June...
Death investigation underway after body of man found in house
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed in Western N. Carolina
Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim
Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith