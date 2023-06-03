Suspect charged after fires set outside Asheville City Hall

Noah Erwin
Noah Erwin(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a man was recently charged after fires were set outside Asheville City Hall on June 1.

Officers said the Asheville Fire Department responded during the morning hours after the fires were reported. When they arrived at the scene, they found that a group of fires had been set along the south side of the building where the generator and gas meter were.

According to officials, the building was unoccupied during the incident, and crews extinguished the flames before they caused any major damage.

Officers stated that they reviewed nearby surveillance footage and identified Noah Erwin of Charlotte as the person who set the fires. Erwinn was later taken into custody and charged with burning a public building, injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $35,000 secured bond.

