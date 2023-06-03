Whataburger looks to open new restaurant in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to a recent agenda for a City of Anderson Board of Zoning appeals, Whataburger may be trying to move into the Upstate.

During the recent meeting, the board approved an application regarding parking filed by Whataburger Restaurants, LLC.

According to the application, a restaurant was proposed for 2902 N. Main Street, at the corner of Concord Road. Plans included in the application show the proposed restaurant would be 2,816 Square feet.

Officials didn’t give any other information about the proposed restaurant. We will update this story as officials release new details.

