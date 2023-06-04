Clemson falls in extra innings, faces Charlotte in elimination game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 14 innings and four lead changes later, Tennessee upsets the No. 4 overall-seeded Clemson Tigers 6-5.

Clemson returns to Doug Kingsmore Stadium Saturday, June 3 for a noon game against Charlotte in an elimination game. The winner advances to the NCAA Tournament regional final to face Tennessee. The Vols are 2-0 in the regional tournament and improve their overall record to 40-19.

The Tigers saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end, dropping to 1-1 in the regional and 44-18 overall.

Hunter Ensley’s one-out double in the 14th inning scored the go-ahead run to propelled the Vols past Clemson Saturday night.

Christian Moore lined a solo homer in the fourth inning, then Clemson took the lead on Cam Cannarella’s three-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the fifth inning. Three batters later, Caden Grice lined a run-scoring double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. In the seventh inning, Denton laced a solo homer, then with two outs in the ninth inning, he crushed a three-run homer, his second of the game, to give Tennessee a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Cannarella ripped a two-out double to score the tying run. After Tennessee escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning without allowing a run, Clemson escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the 13th inning without giving up a run. In the 14th inning, Maui Ahuna drew a one-out walk and scored on Ensley’s double to right-center.

Seth Halvorsen (3-3) earned the win, while Casey Tallent (1-1) suffered the loss. Grice pitched 8.2 innings in a starting role, allowing six hits, four runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

