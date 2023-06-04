Clemson falls in extra innings, faces Charlotte in elimination game

Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C. Sunday May 28th, 2023 (Photo...
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C. Sunday May 28th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)(Jaylynn Nash | Jaylynn Nash)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 14 innings and four lead changes later, Tennessee upsets the No. 4 overall-seeded Clemson Tigers 6-5.

Clemson returns to Doug Kingsmore Stadium Saturday, June 3 for a noon game against Charlotte in an elimination game. The winner advances to the NCAA Tournament regional final to face Tennessee. The Vols are 2-0 in the regional tournament and improve their overall record to 40-19.

The Tigers saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end, dropping to 1-1 in the regional and 44-18 overall.

Hunter Ensley’s one-out double in the 14th inning scored the go-ahead run to propelled the Vols past Clemson Saturday night.

Christian Moore lined a solo homer in the fourth inning, then Clemson took the lead on Cam Cannarella’s three-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the fifth inning. Three batters later, Caden Grice lined a run-scoring double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. In the seventh inning, Denton laced a solo homer, then with two outs in the ninth inning, he crushed a three-run homer, his second of the game, to give Tennessee a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Cannarella ripped a two-out double to score the tying run. After Tennessee escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning without allowing a run, Clemson escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the 13th inning without giving up a run. In the 14th inning, Maui Ahuna drew a one-out walk and scored on Ensley’s double to right-center.

Seth Halvorsen (3-3) earned the win, while Casey Tallent (1-1) suffered the loss. Grice pitched 8.2 innings in a starting role, allowing six hits, four runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

