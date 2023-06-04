CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 1-year-old child was taken to a hospital after a man punched them in the face Sunday morning in South End, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said it happened at the intersection of S. Tryon St. and W. Summit Ave. just after 11:40 a.m.

According to police, the child’s mother told officers her child had been punched by an unknown man.

Officers took the suspect, Rico Limon Williams, 26, into custody with the help of bystanders and witnesses.

Williams is charged with assault on a child under 12.

The child was taken to Levine Children’s hospital where they were treated and released.

